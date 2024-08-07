Projects from Iván Fund, Daniel Hendler and Nayra Ilic are among the six titles selected for San Sebastian’s WIP Latam showcase, which supports Latin American films in their post-production stages.

The showcase runs from September 23 to 25, with films competing for the WIP Latam Industry award, which helps with post-production, and the EGEDA Platino Industria award, worth €30,000 for the film’s main producer.

Argentinian Fund returns to San Sebastian with The Message which participated in the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2023. The road movie follows a girl who has the ability to talk to animals, on a journey through the Argentinian countryside. Marcelo Subiotto stars alongside Mara Bestelli and Anika Bootz. Fund’s earlier film, 2021 Venice premiere Dusk Stone, played in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos section and won the the WIP Latam Industry Award in 2020.

Uruguayan actor and director Daniel Hendler will showcase A Loose End, a Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum project in 2023. It his fifth project in the festival. Sergio Prina plays a low-ranking police officer who arrives at the border between Uruguay and Argentina as he escapes from a hidden past.

Cuerpo Celeste is the second feature from Chilean Nayra Ilic, who participated in the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2021. The film follows the coming of age of a teenager mourning her father’s death while dealing with a mother in crisis.

Muña Muña, a first feature from the Argentinian short film director Paula Morel Kristof, narrates the love story between a nurse and a French tourist younger than herself while preparing her son’s move abroad.

Costa Rican Kim Torres, whose short Luz Nocturna played at Cannes, is bringing her debut feature to the showcase. In If We Don’t Burn, How Do We Light Up The Night, an introverted teenager is forced to start a new life in a secluded rural town

Recent WIP Latam titles that have gone onto enjoy festival launches include Skin In Spring (formerly Sandra) by Yennifer Uribe Alzate and Reas, by Lola Arias, which both premiered in the Forum section at the Berlinale in 2024.