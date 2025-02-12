Jackrabbit Media is launching worldwide sales at EFM this week on holiday title Christmas In Mistletoe and will show first footage.

Collins Abbott White directs Kabby Borders and Tom Gipson in the story of a disillusioned Christmas film location scout who rediscovers her holiday spirit when she falls for the perfect leading man in the cozy mountain town of Mistletoe.

Brian S. Tedeschi and Vicki Vass of Mountain Laurel Films co-wrote the screenplay and produced, while Manish Singh served as executive producer.

Borders has appeared in Game Night, The Founder and The Dirt, and has romance Holiday A La Carte coming up. Gipson’s credits include thriller By Any Means and motorsport romance The Race Of Love.

Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell said, “Christmas In Mistletoe captures the spirit of the holidays with an emotional depth that will resonate with audiences worldwide. The film’s beautiful setting, captivating performances, and heartfelt storyline make it the perfect addition to our slate.”