Bafta has announced the five actors nominated for the 2023 EE Rising Star award.

They are: Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.

The nominees were announced by actor Stephen Graham at an event at London’s Savoy Hotel. Dynevor, McKenna-Bruce and Wilde were in attendance, and participated in a discussion with presenter Ali Plumb; Elordi and Edebiri were unable to attend due to filming commitments.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip, heading into her second Film Awards, also gave a short speech.

Nominees are not directly selected for a single performance, although they have typically received acclaim in the past year for one particular role.

For Dynevor, it is Fair Play; for Edebiri, it is Bottoms; for Elordi, it is Saltburn; for McKenna-Bruce, it is How To Have Sex; and for Wilde, it is Talk To Me. McKenna-Bruce was named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2023; and won the British Independent Film Award for best actress for her How To Have Sex performance.

The full Bafta nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 18; the winners will be revealed at the Bafta film Awards on Sunday, February 18.

Last year’s award was won by Emma Mackey, star of Emily and Barbie and a 2019 Screen Star of Tomorrow.