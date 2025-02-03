James Norton, Cosmo Jarvis, Paddy Considine and Pip Torrens have joined the cast of Guy Ritchie’s Wife & Dog, as the UK shoot gets underway today (February 3) for Black Bear.

They join previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins.

Ritchie writes the script and also produces alongside long-time producing partner, Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear’s John Friedberg.

Black Bear launched sales on the title in Cannes last year, and the film marks the company’s third collaboration with Ritchie and Atkinson following The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and In The Grey.

The film is part of Black Bear’s EFM slate, alongside titles including Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher comedy Spa Weekend; Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman heist thriller Tuner; Joseph Gordon-Levitt genre film Pendulum from Black Swan writer, Mark Heyman; David Michôd’s untitled Christy Martin film starring Sydney Sweeney as the champion boxer; and Gregg Araki’s thriller, I Want Your Sex, starring Olivia Wilde.