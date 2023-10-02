James Woolley has been named as the new Miami Film Festival executive director as the festival prepares to celebrate its 41st anniversary in 2024 and the 10th anniversary of its GEMS festival taking place from November 2-5.

“I am excited about this opportunity to lead the acclaimed Miami Film Festival, an institution I highly admire,” said Woolley. “I look forward to building its international programming and connecting with audiences in Miami and from all over the world.”

Woolley arrives after serving as executive director of Frameline, one of the largest film festivals on the West Coast, and will oversee all festival operations and activities while nurturing relationships with established and emerging filmmakers, distributors, sponsors, donors and the greater Miami film community.

He has spent the last 15 years working on more than 20 large film festivals including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. In 2017, he was named Sydney Film Festival’s head of marketing and customer relations and rebranded the organisation and oversaw strategies to drive attendance.

“James has the passion, knowledge and experience necessary to produce a successful film festival, from developing programming to marketing and box office operations,” said María Carla Chicuén, Miami Dade College’s executive director for cultural affairs. “I know he will elevate the Miami Film Festival to new heights.”

“Miami Dade College is committed to serving as a cultural beacon for the community, and we are so proud of the Festival’s legacy,” said Maryam Laguna Borrego, Miami Dade College’s vice president for external affairs & strategy and chief of staff. “Now with James at its helm, we’ll work to grow the Festival’s reputation and chart a new vision for the next forty years and beyond.”

Miami Film Festival will take place from April 5-14, 2024.