Producer Janet Yang has been re-elected president of the Academy president and will serve a third term.

The board of governors has also elected the following to officer positions: Lesley Barber, vice president (chair, membership committee), Devon Franklin, vice president (chair, equity and inclusion committee), Donna Gigliotti, vice president/treasurer (chair, finance committee), Lynette Howell Taylor, vice president (chair, awards committee), and Howard A. Rodman, vice president/secretary (chair, governance committee).

Yang is beginning her sixth year as a governor-at-large. She has been a member of the Academy’s producers branch since 2002 and her producing credits include The People vs. Larry Flynt and The Weight Of Water, and she served as executive producer on The Joy Luck Club and Over The Moon. She won an Emmy for the HBO film Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

Franklin, Howell Taylor and Rodman were re-elected as officers and Gigliotti previously served as an officer, while this will be the first stint for Barber.

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, consecutively or non-consecutively, followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025.