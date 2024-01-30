The Japanese box office rose 3.9% to $1.5bn (¥221.5bn) in 2023, led by local anime features, Hollywood blockbusters and monster film Godzilla Minus One.

Cinema admissions were up 2.3% to 155.5 million, according to data published Tuesday by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren). The figures are the biggest since pre-pandemic 2019, when the gross box office was $1.64bn (¥242bn) from 195 million admissions.

The country remains the world’s third largest box office territory behind North America and China.

Some 556 imported films accounted for a 33% market share in 2023, slightly up on last year’s 31%, and took $497m (¥73.3bn). A total of 676 Japanese films accounted for $1bn (¥148bn) in box office takings.

The number of screens slightly increased to 3,653 while the average admission fee was $10 (¥1,424), up 6% from $9 (¥1,340) in pre-pandemic 2019.

Leading the charge was animated feature The First Slam Dunk, which centres on a high school basketball team and is based on a popular manga series. Released by Toei, it took $107.7m (¥15.87bn) following its release in December 2022.

It was followed by US animation The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on characters from the iconic Japanese video game, which grossed $95m (¥14bn) and Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, the latest in the Japanese anime franchise, with $94.2m (¥13.88bn).

Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron, which will likely be the last feature from animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki, ranked fourth with $60m (¥8.84bn) while Toho’s Godzilla Minus One took sixth place with $38m (¥5.59bn). The live-action monster movie has proved a global sleeper hit, taking more than $100m worldwide to date and securing an Oscar nomination for best visual effects.

The only other Hollywood feature to break into the top 10 was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which ranked seventh with $36.8m (¥5.43bn).

US features to make the top 20 included Fast X and Disney titles Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Little Mermaid, Elemental and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Rank Title Country Release Date Gross ¥ (bn) Dist 1 The First Slam Dunk Japan 03/12/22 15.87 Toei 2 The Super Mario Bros. Movie US 28/04/23 14.02 Toho-Towa 3 Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine Japan 14/04/23 13.88 Toho 4 The Boy And The Heron Japan 14/07/23 8.84 Toho 5 Kingdom 3: Flame Of Destiny Japan 28/07/23 5.60 Toho/SPE 6 Godzilla Minus One Japan 03/11/23 5.59 Toho 7 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One US 21/07/23 5.43 Towa 8 Don’t Call It Mystery: The Movie Japan 15/09/23 4.80 Toho 9 Tokyo Mer: Mobile Emergency Room - The Movie Japan 28/04/23 4.53 Toho 10 Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Sky Utopia Japan 03/03/23 4.34 Toho 11 Avatar: The Way Of Water US 16/12/23 4.31 Walt Disney 12 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village Japan 03/02/23 4.34 Toho/Aniplex 13 Fast X US 19/05/23 3.83 Toho-Towa 14 The Little Mermaid US 09/06/23 3.40 Walt Disney 15 Idolish7 The Movie; Live 4bit Beyond The Period Japan 20/05/23 2.92 Bandai/Toei 16 As Long As We Both Shall Live Japan 17/03/23 2.80 Toho 17 Tokyo Revengers 2 Part.1 Japan 21/04/23 2.71 Warner Bros. 18 Elemental US 04/08/23 2.70 Walt Disney 19 Fragments Of The Last Will Japan 09/12/22 2.67 Toho 20 Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny US 30/06/23 2.60 Walt Disney

Source: Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren)