Japan is launching a highly anticipated production incentive programme to attract films, high-end TV and streaming projects to shoot in the country.

The incentive will be open to large-scale international film and TV projects that spend at least JPY500m ($3.6m) on production costs in Japan or whose total production costs exceed JPY1bn ($7.2m) and direct production costs in Japan exceed JPY200m ($1.4m).

The amount of funding made available for overseas productions has yet to be revealed but details are expected before the end of July, when applications will first be invited.

Screen understands it will exceed the amount offered during a four-year pilot programme, which offered a rebate up to 20%, with an initial budget of JPY180m ($1.3m) and benefited features including US action film GI Joe: Snake Eyes and China’s Detective Chinatown 3.

It more recently supported Sony Pictures’ upcoming video game adaptation Gran Turismo, two seasons of HBO Max crime drama Tokyo Vice and upcoming Apple TV+ Sunny, a dark comedy starring Rashida Jones from A24.

The programme will also be available to projects that are scheduled for release in more than 10 countries, whose direct production costs in Japan exceed JPY200m ($1.4m).

Direct expenses related to film production in Japan such as payments to Japanese corporations, individuals, local governments and public organisations are eligible for funding. However, only expenses incurred after the eligibility date will be funded.

The incentive scheme was confirmed by Japan’s Visual Industry Promotion Organisation (VIPO) in cooperation with the Japan Film Commission (JFC), on behalf of the government’s ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI), which is speaking to production companies about the programme at the ongoing Cannes market.

Interest in filming in Japan has skyrocketed over the past decade, drawn by its iconic locations and highly skilled crew. However, while there are incentives from regional film commissions, Japan had not offered a national incentive programme like many of its neighbouring countries in Asia.

The industry had been awaiting an update after the pilot scheme was not renewed after its final deadline for applications passed last June. Now confirmed, the new programme will enable Japan to remain competitive in the region.

Ruriko Sekine, secretary general and film commissioner at the JFC, told Screen: “The pilot programme proved that attracting international projects had a significant positive impact on the economy and domestic film industry. We have finally obtained an incentive to get Japan-themed works filmed in Japan, promoting the country.”