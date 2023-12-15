Jay Hunt is the name doing the industry rounds as the frontrunner to succeed Tim Richards as the next chair of the British Film Institute (BFI).

Screen understands that Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director for Europe, is in pole position to replace Vue CEO Richards when he steps down next year.

The BFI chair is appointed by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and ratified by culture secretary Lucy Frazer. Interviews are understood to have taken place in November, with Sky News reporting that Hunt is the favourite among three candidates. Speculation is that the announcement will be made before Christmas, however this has not been confirmed by the DCMS.

Hunt would be the first female chair since Joan Bakewell, who was in post from 1999-2002.

She has previously led the creative output of broadcasters BBC One, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and has been a BFI governor since 2020.

The time commitment required is two days per month for the unpaid role, with the length of a single term being four years. Richards served for three having already been governor for seven years, and 10 years is the recommended limit to serve on the BFI board.

DCMS did not respond to Screen’s request for comment at time of publication and the BFI was unable to comment on the DCMS appointment.