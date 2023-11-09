UK-based sales and distribution firm Together Films has acquired Jeanie Finlay’s documentary Your Fat Friend for international sales.

Together will present the film to buyers at DOC NYC (November 8-26) and IDFA (November 8-19) over the coming weeks.

Your Fat Friend had a world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June, followed by an international premiere at Sheffield DocFest. Written, directed and produced by UK filmmaker Finlay for her company Glimmer Films, the film charts the rise of writer and activist Aubrey Gordon, from anonymous blogger ‘Your Fat Friend’ to popular author and podcaster, as Gordon aims to change the way we see fat people and our own bodies.

The film was longlisted for two awards at this year’s British Independent Film Awards: best feature documentary and the Raindance Maverick award.

Finlay has made nine feature films, including for HBO, IFC and BBC Storyville. Her previous work includes Seahorse and Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch.

“Jeanie Finlay has made an incredibly thoughtful and impactful film that ignites a crucial conversation about fatness and the way we perceive and talk about our bodies,” said Jess Reilly, international sales & acquisitions manager (unscripted) at Together. “We firmly believe the film has huge commercial and impact potential and will resonate with audiences all over the world.”

Finlay added that Together “care deeply about the films they take on, tailoring a creative approach for each one, which is essential in a creative partner.”