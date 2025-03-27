Jennifer Salke is stepping down as head of Amazon Studios and will transition to a producing deal, effective immediately.

There are currently no plans to fill her role. Sharing the news on an internal memo (scroll to the bottom), Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins said film and television will now operate as distinct studios, with head of film Courtenay Valenti and head of TV Vernon Sanders reporting to Hopkins. Marketing head Sue Kroll will continue to work across both.

Salke will launch her own production label and has struck an overall first-look deal across both film and television, a common move for a departing studio head.

“Since I joined in 2018, we set out together to create a new type of global studio that fostered an environment for the world’s most creative talent to do their very best work,” Salke said in a statement. “Along the way, we expanded internationally, built out a film business and hired and developed an incredible team.”

The news comes in the week that Amy Pascal and David Heyman were announced as producers of the upcoming ‘Bond 26’. In February Amazon MGM Studio announced it was taking creative control of the James Bond franchise.

While Hopkins said in his memo that it was Salke’s decision to step away, questions will be asked. Salke is understood to have clashed with former James Bond franchise guardian Barbara Broccoli and The Wall Street Journal recently reported on long-running disharmony. Valenti is seen as a highly experienced film head who can build the pipeline.

Salke joined in 2018 to replace Roy Price after serving as NBC Entertainment president. A television specialist, she took on responsibility for also building the feature slate and steered the company away from arthouse titles to bigger budgets and original fare.

The $8.5bn acquisition of MGM in 2022 brought in a storied library, resulting in the Creed franchise spun off from Rocky, and an upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Last year’s straight-to-platform Road House remake was a smash on Prime, but angered director Doug Liman who said he was initially told the film would debut in cinemas.

In the past two years Amazon MGM Studios has made clear it is assembling a theatrical slate and is said to have pledged $1bn a year. The first major tentpole to emerge from that initiative, the Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans Christmas caper Red One, earned $185m at the global box office. At a reported $200m-$250m budget, box office alone would have marked down the tentpole as a misfire, however Prime reported in December that the feature drew a record 50m viewers in its first four days on the service.

Amazon MGM Studios is presenting at CinemaCon next week, when attendees will get a sense of what lies ahead in the theatrical pipeline.

On the television side, hits have included Emmy winners like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as Reacher, Fall Out, Jury Duty, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Costly series like The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, whose first season reportedly cost $465m, and Citadel from the Russo brothers are regarded as ambitious projects that did not hit expected heights.

Hopkins’ internal memo appears below: