Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have joined the cast of Chris Cottam’s ballroom dance comedy The Light Fantastic for London and Los Angeles-based Cornerstone, which is launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM).

The screenplay is by Lee Warburton.

Layton Williams, star of TV series Bad Education and I Hate Suzie, has also joined the cast.

Inspired by a true story, The Light Fantastic follows a 30-something gay firefighter, played by Irvine, who dreams of becoming a professional ballroom dancer. Set in Blackpool, the firefighter battles the rigid traditions of the ballroom world under the close watch of his ultra-traditional instructor, played by Everett.

It is produced by Debbie Gray of the UK’s Genesius Pictures, who worked with Cornerstone on Good Luck To You Leo Grande and The Radleys. Production is set to begin in the UK in early 2025.

Choreography will be provided by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas and her son, Mark Ballas, who is a professional dancer in the US on Dancing With The Stars.

Cottam’s credits include feature The Problem With People and BBC docuseries The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan.

“It is centred around the importance of love and acceptance in the face of bigotry, hate and fear, promising to be a glorious and upbeat film,” said Gray.

Cornerstone co-presidents Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder also commented: “For our first AFM in Las Vegas The Light Fantastic, full of dance, comedy and great music, couldn’t be a more perfect fit for buyers.”