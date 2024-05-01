Jim Meenaghan, the former UTA partner and co-head of UTA Independent Film Group, has joined Stampede Ventures as COO and general counsel.

In the newly formed COO position, Meenaghan will oversee Stampede’s day-to-day operations across all areas, and lead efforts to expand strategic relations across film and television, including the recently announced $350m three-year deal with Film AlUla studios.

He will also work closely with joint venture partner RedBird Capital on the multiplatform children’s and family content company Hidden Pigeon Company, and UTA joint venture Happy Nest.

Meenaghan will report directly to founder and CEO Greg Silverman.

Menaghan spent more than 15 years at UTA as head of motion picture business affairs and oversaw day-to-day business affairs operations for the motion picture literary and talent departments.

As co-head of the independent film group he was actively involved in sourcing and negotiating the packaging, financing, and distribution deals for many of the company’s independent films.

Prior to UTA, he served as a senior executive at the Anschutz Film Group/Walden Media, Icon Productions, and Walt Disney Pictures.

Silverman and Stampede co-founders Gideon Yu (co-chairman) and Jaeson Ma have more than 80 projects in development or set up with producing partners.

Recent releases include Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, Emmy-nominated documentary The Saint Of Second Chances, and the young adult feature Pink Skies Ahead starring Mary J. Blige and Jessica Barden, which MTV Studios acquired.

Upcoming films include Prime Video summer release Space Cadet with Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, and Sebastian Yatra. In production are Anderson .Paak’s directorial music-oriented debut K-Pops! and The Fisherwoman starring Emma Thompson. Motor City starring Alan Ritchson and Chasing Red are in pre-producion.