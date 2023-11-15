Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 2024 in what will be the comedian and talk show host’s fourth time in the role.

Emmy-nominated Molly McNearney will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show, which ABC will broadcast live.

Kimmel is regarded as a safe pair of hands and kept calm at the climax of the notorious 89th ceremony in 2017 when La La Land was mistakenly declared best picture winner before Moonlight was revealed to be the actual winner.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience.”

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” quipped Kimmel, who hosted this year’s ceremony.

McNearney serves as executive producer and co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and earned an Emmy nomination for last year’s Oscar show.