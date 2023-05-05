UK sales agent Jinga Films has added four titles to its slate ahead of the Cannes market, including Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Venice 2022 Horizons Extra title Goliath.

Goliath follows a grieving husband who becomes an unlikely avenger after a criminal boss executes his wife. It is one of 14 features in the last 13 years from prolific Kazakh filmmaker Yerzhanov, who has previously premiered films at San Sebastian, Tallinn and Rotterdam.

Jinga has also acquired Fabian Forte’s occult fantasy The Witch Game, following a rebellious teenage girl who is transported to a mysterious world through a virtual game she receives for her 18th birthday. The film debuted at Brazil’s Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival last month, and has been selected for Blood Window, the Ventana Sur-backed platform which provides a Cannes showcase for the best genre films from Latin America.

Jinga’s third acquisition is Rustem Abdrashev’s The Golden Throne, a sequel to the director’s 15th century war epic The Diamond Sword, on which Jinga launched sales in Berlin. The company has also acquired George Pavlou’s subterranean horror Underworld, which Jinga has added to its cult label Vintage; Denholm Elliott, Steven Berkhoff and Larry Lamb star in the tale of a rich businessman led to the sewers by his investigation into the disappearance of a high-class sex worker.

New sales on The Diamond Sword include German-speaking Europe (Black Hill), Scandinavia (Take One), Italy (Minerva Pictures), Spain (Wild Duck Productions) and Poland (9th Plan Company).

The 2023 Cannes market runs from Tuesday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 24.