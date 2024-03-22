In a sudden announcement, Sundance Institute said on Friday that CEO Joana Vicente is stepping down after two and a half years and Amanda Kelso is returning as acting CEO.

Kelso, who is a trustee of the Institute, previously served as acting CEO, co-chair of the technology committee, a member of the finance committee, and was actively involved in the digital festival task force.

She will transition into her role in April, and Vicente will continue to serve as an advisor to her and the board through June.

“After two and half inspiring years, I have made the decision to begin a new chapter and will be moving on from my role as CEO of Sundance Institute,” said Vicente.

“Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of leading two of the most culturally significant organisations for independent film in North America through some of the most challenging times for our industry. This journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m so proud of the work our Sundance team has accomplished together, championing independent storytellers and amplifying their voices.”

Vicente helped bring Sundance back in-person in 2023 after two years of virtual-only events during the pandemic.

During her tenure the Institute created new funding opportunities for artists with fellowships to support underrepresented storytellers, forged relationships to sustain the artist programmes’ in-person labs, and expanded the festival’s footprint with new editions in Asia and the recently announced Sundance Film Festival CDMX in Mexico City.

Screen understands Sundance may be lining up another showcase festival in a major US city.

Vicente joined Sundance in November 2021 after serving three years as executive director and co-head of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and steered that event through the pandemic alongside co-head Cameron Bailey, now TIFF’s CEO.

Prior to TIFF Vicente served for nearly a decade as executive director at the not-for-profit Independent Filmmaker Project, now Gotham Film & Media Institute, where she was the driving force behind Made in NY Media Center by IFP.

She has been a prolific producer in her career, serving in that role and as executive producer on more than 40 films including Alex Gibney’s Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaüm, and Jim Jarmusch’s Coffee And Cigarettes.

She co-founded and served as co-president of HDNetFilms and HDNet International, founded Blow Up Pictures and served as president of Open City Films where she produced four Sundance-supported lab projects, and had 13 features and six shorts debut at the festival including Welcome To The Dollhouse.

Sundance Institute board chair Ebs Burnough said Vicente had been “a tremendous asset to the Institute” and “a true advocate for independent storytellers”.

Burnough added Kelso’s “skill set from decades of work at the intersection of storytelling and technology has helped contribute to the strategic decisions the board plays a role in”.

Kelso will lead a year-round staff of 165 with additional seasonal staff, overseeing all areas of the Institute including the year-round artist programmes, Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Collab, public and field-building programmes, and advancement. She reports to the board.

”I believe in the power of Sundance and its ongoing impact in nurturing our mission-based work,” said Kelso. ”This work is dedicated to the discovery and development of independent artists and connecting them with audiences around the world.”

As an indication of cost-cutting that has impacted the non-profit and festival circuit, when Vicente was unveiled as CEO of Sundance Institute it was announced she would work with a core staff of 200.

The next edition of Sundance will run January 23-February 2, 2025. The festival’s contract with Park City runs through the 2026 edition. Amid talk of a possible venue change, the Institute has until October to request an extension.

Vicente’s letter to the ”Sundance community” appears below.

