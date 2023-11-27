The Red Sea International Film Festival has revealed a starry line-up of juries and honorary awardees ahead of the launch of its third edition in Jeddah on Thursday.

The jury for the main feature film competition will comprise Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman, Bafta-nominated actor Freida Pinto, Egyptian Grand Hotel star Amina Khalil, and Spanish actor Paz Vega, known for Sex And Lucía and The OA. As previously announced, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann will preside over the jury.

The festival in Saudi Arabia, which is set to run from November 30 to December 9, has also unveiled the annual recipients of its Red Sea: Honoree Award.

They include Hindi cinema icon Ranveer Singh; German star Diane Kruger, known for Inglorious Basterds and Fatih Akin’s In the Fade, for which she won best actress at Cannes in 2017; and veteran Saudi actor Abdullah Al-Sadhan, who has featured in TV series Tash Ma Tash for more than 20 years and will be seen in Red Sea competition title Norah.

The festival also announced that its Red Sea: Shorts competition jury will comprise Hana Alomair, a Saudi writer, filmmaker and film critic behind Netflix series Whispers; French-Moroccan actor Assad Bouab of Call My Agent; and Turkish-German filmmaker Fatih Akin.

The festival will open with the world premiere Saudi fantasy romance HWJN, directed by Yasir Al Yasiri, on Thursday (November 30).