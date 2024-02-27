Screen can reveal the exclusive first trailer for Johatsu – Into Thin Air, Andreas Hartmann and Arata Mori’s documentary about Japan’s disappearing people.

The film will have its world premiere in the international competition at Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival, which runs from March 7-17.

It will then head to Denmark’s CPH:DOX for its international premiere on March 14.

Directed by Hartmann and Mori and produced by Hartmann for Ossa Film, Johatsu depicts a few of the thousands who disappear every year in Japan. Known as the Johatsu – ‘evaporated’ – they abandon their lives to start anew, sometimes with professional assistance and leaving others behind.

CAT&Docs launched world sales on the film at the European Film Market earlier this month.