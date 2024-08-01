John Turturro will receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival (August 16-23).

US actor and filmmaker Turturro will give a masterclass about his career; and will attend a screening of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s 1991 film Barton Fink, for which Turturro won Best Actor at Cannes.

That was one of several collaborations between Turturro and the Coen brothers, alongside O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Miller’s Crossing and The Big Lebowski.

Turturro received the Cannes Camera d’Or for best debut feature in 1992 for Mac, which he also starred in. His other directorial work includes 2020 feature The Jesus Rolls, in which he reprised the part of Jesus Quintana, his iconic character from The Big Lebowski.

”John Turturro’s dedication to his craft, versatility, and ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character he embodies have made him a joy to look at every time he enters the scene,” said Jovan Marjanović, Sarajevo Film Festival director.

Earlier this week Alexander Payne was announced as an honorary Heart of Sarajevo recipient at this year’s festival; while previous awardees include Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie and Charlie Kaufman.