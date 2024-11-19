John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and The Wire co-writer Chris Collins has partnered with former Pressman Film head of production Kelly McKee and entertainment attorney Ken Browning to launch production and finance company Generator Entertainment.

Generator will focus mainly on action, sci-fi, and elevated horror in the budget range of $5-20m and has partnered with Hill Country Studios, a $250m studio development outside Austin, Texas, which will back the new venture’s development and contribute to financing on upcoming productions.

The parties said the full-service studio will be the first purpose-built production facility of its kind in the state, featuring 12 sound stages, four workshops, dedicated production offices, and access to 1,500 acres of backlot space.

Two projects are scheduled to begin filming at the studio in late 2025, with a further two planned for 2026.

Generator has been actively securing rights to major intellectual property including a screenplay from an unnamed Oscar winner that it will partner on with Appian Way Productions.

The co-founders of the new company said they have attached several A-level filmmakers to other projects, which will be announced next year. Generator is also focused on strategic partnerships in Japan and South Korea, where they are acquiring IP and working with local talent.

Collins, McKee, and Browning said: “We are hyper-focused on establishing a new brand in Hollywood that works with and supports filmmakers to make top-shelf horror, action, and sci-fi that will appeal to true genre fans. Additionally, we will focus on international projects and filmmakers.”

They added, “We loved Cord Jefferson’s statement at the Oscars earlier this year [when the Oscar-winning writer-director of American Fiction urged Hollywood to make 20 $10m films instead of making one $200m tentpole] and hope that we can be a part of making that happen our partners at Hill Country and the state of Texas.”

Former US assistant secretary of state and private equity professional Bernard Aronson will serve as an advisor to the new company.