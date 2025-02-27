John Wick: Chapter 4 will open in China on March 14 through Huahua Media, two years after the fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves action vehicle went on release in North America and other markets.

This is the first time a film from the franchise will release in the territory, and Screen understands the R-rated action thriller film has passed local censors without any cuts.

John Wick 4 has grossed more than $440m worldwide to date, of which $253m comes from international markets and $187m from North America.

Chad Stahelski directed the Thunder Road Films and 87eleven Entertainment production in which Wick discovers a path to defeating The High Table.

The key cast includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski served as producers.

The John Wick franchise has grossed more than $1bn worldwide.

Spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will open through Lionsgate in North America on June 6. Reeves has a cameo in that film.