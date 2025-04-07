Hong Kong filmmaking stalwart Johnnie To Kei Fung says he is in the middle of making a feature film starring popstar Anson Lo, and has shot 10 days across the last three years.

Speaking to Screen ahead of his masterclass at the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra lab, To said the film has been shooting in Hong Kong, and is about “hope”.

Lo was spotted shooting with To in March last year. To told Screen that the cast also includes “an old actress, and a young girl”, that the feature will be ready “as soon as possible” and that he will decide on a title once it is finished.

The filmmaker is also preparing a second project, a gangster feature that he hopes will star Tony Leung Chiu-wai. To has had discussions with Leung about the film, with no contracts yet signed. “I hope I can get together with him to make one movie – before he retires, or I retire,” said To, who added that he hopes to shoot that project in Japan.

To is “hopeful” he will have a chance to make the third part of his Election crime trilogy, after 2005’s Election - which played in Competition at Cannes - and 2006’s Election 2. As per his frequent method of working, he has no script for the film, but said he has “many ideas”.

“Now is not good timing,” said To. “If I have chance to make it, I will make it.”

More to follow.