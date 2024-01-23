Johnny Depp’s UK production outfit IN.2 Film is to distribute Maïwenn’s Cannes opening film Jeanne du Barry in the UK and Ireland from April 19.

Jeanne du Barry, in which Depp is a producer and stars, follows Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a woman born into poverty who uses her intellect and charms to climb the social ladder, rising to the opulent court of King Louis XV of France (Depp).

It is a first foray into UK-Ireland distribution for IN.2 Film, which launched in 2021 at San Sebastian film festival. The company was born out of Depp’s Los Angeles outfit Infinitum Nihil, with UK producers Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit at its helm.

IN.2 will be working with Martin Myers’ Miracle Communications for cinema bookings in the UK, with plans to release in around 150-300 sites, while Wildcard is handling bookings in Ireland. IN.2 plans to release more films in the UK, with the company confirming to Screen it has retained UK rights on its current productions.

There are no plans for IN.2 to distribute Jeanne du Barry in territories outside of UK-Ireland. France’s Goodfellas sold the film to Vertical in the US following its Cannes debut. The film grossed over $5m in France, and has also been released across in Europe.

IN.2 has just wrapped filming on Modi, starring Al Pacino – Depp’s first directorial effort in two decades, after a tumultuous period for the US-born actor and filmmaker, with his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard wracked by allegations of domestic violence, which he denies, and two defamation lawsuits.

Jeanne du Barry was co-written by Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi with Maïwenn. Producers are Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat. The production companies are Why Not Productions, France 2 Cinéma, France 3 Cinéma, La Petite Reine, Impala Productions, Les Films de Batna, In.2 Film, and Les Films du Fleuve.