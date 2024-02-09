The fourth instalment of spy comedy Johnny English starring Rowan Atkinson is set to commence filming in Malta and the UK in June.

The plot is currently under wraps but Atkinson will return as the inept MI7 agent. The actor had previously implied there would not be another film after 2018’s Johnny English Strikes Again.

Working Title will produce the fourth instalment. Previous films in the series were co-produced by Studiocanal and distributed by Universal Pictures, but this has yet to be confirmed for the fourth film.

The first Johnny English film came out in 2003, followed by Johnny English Reborn in 2011 and the third in 2018. The franchise has grossed nearly $500m worldwide.

Apple TV+’s Napoleon is among the other notable productions to film in Malta.