Jonathan Glazer has joined Cinema For Gaza, the UK-based appeal funding medical support for Palestinians in the Gaza region, as the auction of donations from film and TV professionals gets underway today (Tuesday, April 2).

The online auction is raising funds for the humanitarian work conducted by Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) in Gaza. It will run from today (April 2) until midnight on Friday, April 12.

UK filmmaker Glazer has donated seven signed posters from his Oscar best international film winner The Zone Of Interest, plus a selection of posters from his previous film Under The Skin.

At the time of writing, the auction had raised over £16,500 in its first 90 minutes, with 84 live lots. Other lots include a bedtime story read over Zoom by Tilda Swinton; house seats and a meet-and-greet with Succession star Brian Cox following a performance of Long Day’s Journey Into Night in London; and a walk-on part in Gurinder Chadha’s untitled next film, shooting in May in London.

Several donations by former Screen Stars of Tomorrow include a Zoom porridge-making tutorial with Josh O’Connor; a Saint Maud poster signed by Morfydd Clark; a Zoom cup of tea with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn; and a Zoom chat and signed Sanditon book from Rose Williams.

The fundraiser has been organised by UK filmmakers Julia Jackman and Helen Simmons, and journalists Hanna Flint, Leila Latif and Sophie Monks Kaufman.

It is open for receiving new donations until Monday, April 8; all proceeds will go directly to MAP.

A statement from organisers said: “We believe that art and politics are inextricably linked and are called to act in word and deed to help those subjected to unspeakable horrors across the occupied Palestinian territory. Cinema For Gaza is a passionate, inclusive fundraising space powered by the generosity of people from all corners of the film industry who will not stand idly by while Palestinians are dehumanised and attacked with impunity.”

Glazer referenced the ongoing conflict in Gaza in his Oscars acceptance speech last month, saying that he and producer Jim Wilson “refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”

Over 450 Jewish Hollywood industry professionals signed a letter in protest at his speech; while he has also received support for it from other sections of the creative community.