Jonathan Glickman has been appointed Miramax CEO, effective immediately, co-owners beIN Media Group and Paramount said on Tuesday.

Glickman, a former president MGM’s motion picture group, arrives from Panoramic Media, the company he founded in 2020 and where he produced Creed III and The Underdoggs for Amazon MGM Studios, and served as executive producer on Netflix’s Wednesday.

Under the terms of the hire Miramax has acquired select Panorama film and television projects as it seeks to build original content alongside its exploitation of the company’s storied stable of film and television.

Former Miramax CEO Bill Block departed last October.

During his eight years at MGM motion picture group the studio produced the three highest grossing James Bond films – Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die – and revived the studio’s Rocky franchise with Creed and Creed II.

As a producer of more than 40 features Glickman’s credits include the Rush Hour franchise, While You Were Sleeping, Grosse Pointe Blank and The Count Of Monte Cristo.

Miramax’s The Holdovers won the best supporting actress Oscar last month for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, while The Beekeeper has grossed more than $150m at the global box office, and The Gentlemen series ranks number three in Netflix’s new English-language TV top 10..

Glickman, who is serving as executive producer on the Netflix limited series Zero Day with Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett, praised Miramax’s “world-renowned library and the united desire from its shareholders to produce IP-based as well as original projects”.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said the appointment would help Miramax expand its “footprint across the globe, with local story-telling and production outside of Hollywood, across movies and series”.

Brian Robbins, president and CEO, Paramount Pictures, said the new CEO would “deliver a new generation of iconic hit films and series”. Miramax has a first-look deal with Paramount.

The Miramax library of more than 700 titles includes Chicago, No Country For Old Men, Shakespeare In Love, Pulp Fiction, Halloween, Scary Movie, and Gangs Of New York.