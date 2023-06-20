Jonathan Majors, who earned critical acclaim in Creed III and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, will stand trial on August 3 on domestic violence charges.

Majors, 33, attended a hearing in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday with his girlfriend Meagan Good when the date was set. He faces charges of domestic violence stemming from an alleged incident on March 25 and faces up to a year in prison.

The actor was arrested and taken into custody that night and charged with misdemeanours including assault. A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

Majors was released later that day and has denied all charges. In April a court issued a full temporary protection order prohibiting him from making contact with the woman. The order runs until the start of the trial.

The actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry has requested all charges be dismissed and argued Majors was the victim of a confrontation with a woman he knows. After Tuesday’s court appearance Chaudhry said she has provided evidence to the District Attorney that her client was attacked by the woman.

The ongoing matter complicates things for Major’s Hollywood partners. Searchlight Pictures has set a limited December 8 release for Magazine Dreams, the breakout Sundance drama that until the alleged incident in March was shaping up to be a muscular awards contender.

The company acquired worldwide rights in February following the Park City world premiere which garnered Majors rave reviews for his layered performance as a troubled amateur bodybuilder.

The actor’s roles in a thus far relatively short yet fast-rising career have included Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man In San Francisco, and Devotion.

Such was the response to his performance as Kang The Conqueror in this year’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania that there was talk of the character’s growing prominence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors plays Kang variant He Who Remains in the Loki series, whose upcoming second season is set to debut on Disney+ in October.

Last week the features Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were each pushed back a year from their original May 2025 and May 2026 slots. The moves – part of a much larger calendar shuffle by Disney – were likely due to the impact of the writers strike on production schedules. Nonetheless they will give Marvel head Kevin Feige and his team time to assess the situation in light of what happens in August.

Following the allegations Majors was dropped from advertising campaigns with the Army and Texas Rangers baseball team, and parted ways with managers 360 Entertainment and publicists The Lede Company.