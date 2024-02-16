Fast And Furious franchise star Jordana Brewster and rising Australian actress Teagan Croft have joined Martin Henderson on XYZ Films and Sentient’s upcoming shark thriller Alphas, which has scored a raft of major pre-sales.

Signature has acquired the title for the UK, Australia & New Zealand, and Canada, SquareOne has picked up German-speaking Europe, and CDC and Zima will distribute in Latin America and Brazil.

Rights have also gone in Eastern Europe (Vertical Distribution), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), and Singapore (Shaw Renters).

Production on Alphas is scheduled to commence in Queensland this summer. Skyline franchise creator Liam O’Donnell will direct and Taken and District 13 director Pierre Morel is producing alongside Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin – executive producers on 2023 breakout hit Sound Of Freedom – and Matthew Chausse and Drew Bailey.

The Australia-UK production is based on a screenplay by the UK’s Frank Hannah (The Cooler) about a local surfing legend and a retired orca trainer who team up to unleash the most dangerous killer whale they have ever known on a great white shark terrorising a quiet surfing town.

Sentient’s Andy Schefter and Amanda Delaplaine will serve as executive producers alongside XYZ’s Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, Tatyana Joffe, and Maxime Cottray, and Jere Hausfater.

The film has received a grant from Australia’s Department of the Arts and Screen Queensland.

Brewster’s credits include The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and Annapolis. Croft starred in Netflix’s True Spirit and Warner Bros. Televisions’ Titans. Among Henderson’s credits are X and Netflix’s Virgin River.