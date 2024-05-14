Josh Whitehouse, Natalia Tena, Simona Brown and Sienna Guillory have all joined the cast of Sean McConville’s thriller The Last Moon, with LevelK boarding world sales.

Production is scheduled for October 2024 in the UK, produced by Stephanie Joalland, Mat Braddy and McConville for their Frenzy Films.

The Last Moon takes place across one evening at a remote family home, as Max tries to trick his estranged brother Fred into shooting him to stop him transforming into a werewolf.

It has been selected for high-profile development labs including the European Genre Forum, London Production Finance Market, Frontieres, NAFF It at Bifan and Brussels Genre Film Market.

Executive producers are Nicola Pearcey for Picnik Entertainment, LevelK’s Tine Klint, Annick Mahnert, Niki Leskinen, Aleksi Bardy, JT O’Neal, Rasmus Wolff and Klaus Nyengaard.

McConville described the film as “a Hitchcockian-style thriller about the human condition, the werewolf creature is a metaphor for the protagonist’s inner human struggle.”

“Men failing to talk about their mental health issues, and consequently suffering in silence, has become endemic in our society and my goal is to make a thought-provoking genre film that will tap into the cultural conversation about the stigma of mental health,” continued the director.