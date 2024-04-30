Totem Films will kick off sales in Cannes on Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen’s Silent Trilogy, a triptych of three shorts that pay tribute to silent film.

The three-part feature includes 2012 short Romu-Matilla And A Beautiful Woman, 2017’s The Moonshiners, and 2023’s A Planet Far Away.

The stories feature an eclectic blend of characters, from doomed outcasts, moonshiners and a pig, and pays tribute to the playfulness of silent cinema.

The film includes music performed by Ykspihlajan Kino-orkesteri, and Foley sound effects by Heikki Kossi and Pietu Korhonen.

Kuosmanen won the Cannes Grand Prize for Compartment No. 6 in 2021. The Silent Trilogy is his latest collaboration with Compartment No. 6 producer Finland’s Aamu Film Company who produce alongside Otso Film, and Paris-based sales company Totem Films, who sold the Oscar-shortlisted, Golden Globe-nominated film worldwide.

Aamu and Totem Films are currently in development on Kuosmanen’s next feature together.