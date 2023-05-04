Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the eight global talents set for jury duty alongside president Ruben Östlund at the 76th annual event running May 16-27.

Joining the two-time Palme d’Or-winning Swedish filmmaker will be 2021’s Palme d’Or-winning French director-screenwriter Julia Ducournau, Moroccan director-screenwriter Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, Zambian-UK writer-director Rungano Nyoni, American actress, director and producer Brie Larson, US actor-writer-director Paul Dano, Afghani writer-filmmaker Atiq Rahimi, and Argentinian writer-director Damian Szifron.

The jury is packed with familiar festival faces. Touzani’s first feature as a director Adam was selected for Un Certain Regard and shortlisted for the Oscars and she returned in 2021 with Casablanca Beats in competition, then in 2022 with The Blue Caftan in Un Certain Regard.

Menochet kicked off his international career in the opening scene of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, which competed in Cannes in 2009. He returned to Cannes on several occasions including with Rebecca Zlotowski’s Grand Central in 2013 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch in competition in 2021, and recently won the Goya award for his role in Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts presented in Cannes last year.

Nyoni’s first feature I’m Not A Witch was written at La Résidence du Festival de Cannes, premiered in Cannes and won her the BAFTA for outstanding debut in 2018.

Dano first graced Cannes Lumière Theatre screens with Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth which bowed in competition in 2015 and returned in 2017 with Bong Joon-ho’s Okja. His directorial debut Wildlife premiered at Sundance the following year and the actor is coming off a starring role in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans and The Batman.

Rahimi’s adaptation of his own book Earth And Ashes was selected for Un Certain Regard in 2004. His books have been translated into more than 20 languages and the genre-crossing artist also wrote the libretto Shirine for the Lyon Opera house in 2022 and exhibits his art.

Szifron’s Wild Tales, which he wrote and directed, competed in Cannes in 2014 before going on to the Oscars, Baftas and Goya awards en route to becoming the most successful Argentinian film of all time.

Ducournau’s first feature Raw was selected for Cannes sidebar Critics’ Week in 2016 before it played at TIFF and Sundance. Her 2021 feature Titane won the Palme d’Or.

Entering the Cannes fray is Academy Award-winning Larson, who starred in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film Captain Marvel and earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta for her role in Room. She heads to Cannes before returning to screens around the world in the upcoming Fast X, The Marvels, and Lessons In Chemistry.

“In this new edition which follows the 75th anniversary, the Festival de Cannes wishes to welcome a new generation of artists who direct, act, sing and write,” the festival said when announcing the 2023 crop.

The versatile jurors are tasked with awarding the coveted Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films currently in Competition during the festival’s closing ceremonies on May 27.