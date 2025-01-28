Julie-Jeanne Régnault, general secretary of the European Film Agency Directors association (EFAD), is to leave in March after six years in the role.

EFAD, which acts a lobby group and association for national European film agencies such as France’s CNC and the UK’s BFI, will start recruiting for her replacement in the coming weeks.

An influential and effective advocate for European film and diversity in Brussels, Régnault has headed the organisation since 2019.

During her tenure, EFAD expanded from 16 to 38 members and has played a key role in European Union policy discussions, including on the Audiovisual Media Services (AVMS) Directive, state aid, Creative Europe Media, SatCab, the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) and geoblocking.

The association has also been involved in significant legal cases, ranging from the cross-border access to pay-TV dispute to recent complaints filed by major online platforms against the Belgian government.

“Julie-Jeanne has really put EFAD on the map as a leading advocate for our sector,” said Chris Marcich, EFAD president. ”She has carried out her responsibilities and supported the members with commitment, energy and passion.”

Regnault added: “EFAD is stronger than ever, and I am certain it will continue to thrive as a beacon for collaboration, innovation, and advocacy across Europe’s audiovisual landscape. The future is bright for EFAD.”