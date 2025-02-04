Juliette Binoche has been named this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury president.

The news, announced by the festival early on Tuesday morning, comes nearly 40 years after Binoche’s Croisette debut in André Téchiné’s Rendez-vous.

The French star won the Cannes best actress prize for Abbas Kiarostami’s Certified Copy in 2010. That same year she protested against the imprisonment of Jafar Panahi, brandishing a placard bearing the director’s name on stage.

Binoche has been a frequent attendee on the red carpet through roles in numerous Cannes selections, including Michael Haneke’s Code Unknown in 2000 and Hidden in 2005, Olivier Assayas’ Clouds Of Sils Maria in 2014, Bruno Dumont’s Slack Bay in 2016, and most recently Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste Of Things in 2023, which was selected as France’s Oscar submission last season.

“I’m looking forward to sharing these life experiences with the members of the jury and the public,” said Binoche. “In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress. I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of president of the jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility.”

This year marks only the second time in the history of Cannes that the festival has chosen two female jury presidents in succession. Greta Gerwig served in the role in 2024, while Olivia de Havilland was the first female president in 1965, followed a year later by Sophia Loren.

Binoche most recently starred in 2024 TIFF selection The Return opposite Ralph Fiennes. Last year she also became president of the European Film Academy.

The 78th edition of Cannes runs May 13-24.