Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Justine Triet’s Cannes Competition title Anatomy Of A Fall from France’s mk2 films.

Described as a Hitchockian drama, the film stars Sandra Hüller as a woman on trial following her husband’s mysterious death in the Alps. The cast also includes Swann Arlaud and musician/actress Jehnny Beth.

It marks the fourth feature from French writer/director Triet, who has been a regular since her fiction debut Age Of Panic featured in 2013’s Acid programme, followed by In Bed With Victoria in Critics’ Week in 2016 and Sibyl, which played in Competition in 2019.

It is produced by David Thion for Les Films Pelléas and Marie-Ange Luciani of Les Films de Pierre. Neon secured North American rights earlier this week and a release in France is planned for August via Le Pacte.

Picturehouse Entertainment managing director Clare Binns said: “Justine Triet’s remarkable Anatomy Of A Fall, with a tour de force performance from Sandra Huller, is everything we love about cinema. Bold, moving and darkly funny, this is what cinema is all about.”

The acquisition is Picturehouse Entertainment’s fourth pick-up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, following Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Tran Anh Hung’s The Pot-Au-Feu - all of which play in Competition.

German actress Hüller won a European Film Award for her performance in Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann, which played in Competition at Cannes in 2016. She also won the best actress Silver Bear in Berlin in 2006 for her role in Hans-Christian Schmid’s Requiem. Hüller also stars in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest, which is also playing in Competition at this year’s Cannes.