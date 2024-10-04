South Korean sales outfit K-Movie Entertainment has boarded upcoming Thai animation Synchronize and is introducing the title to buyers at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan.

It marks just the second non-Korean title to be handled by the Seoul-based firm after live-action horror Operation Undead, which it launched at the EFM in February.

Set in the near future, the action sci-fi feature takes place in a Bangkok split between a utopia and crumbling dystopia. The story follows Nana, a hunter with a mission to track down those with special powers and those who are corrupted by the power. She is promised a chance to find her missing parents if she succeeds but discovers a shocking truth behind her mission and joins a rebel group to prevent the opening of a gateway that could bring immense destruction.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Veerapat Pinyovitayawong and is produced by award-winning animation outfit TLA Frame Studio, Shinesaeng Ad.Venture and Kongkiat Production. Now in production, a release is expected in late 2025.

Synchronize is produced by Operation Undead director Kongkiat Komesiri, who is known for the Khun Pan trilogy and more recently made Netflix feature Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell, which launched on the streamer last month.

Also on K-Movie’s ACFM slate is a suspense thriller with the working title The Beast.

Marking the feature directorial debut of Kim Min-jae, it revolves around the murder of a child and the detective assigned to the case who is haunted by the killing of his own daughter. The investigator is later asked by a famous actress to find her missing sister, which leads to the discovery of disturbing connections with the child’s murder.

The cast is led by Kim Sang-kyung of Bong Joon Ho’s Memories Of Murder, Lee Yo-won from drama series Green Mothers’ Club and Sung Dong-il of Toronto 2022 thriller Project Wolf Hunting. Now in post-production, a release is planned in 2025.

The ACFM runs from October 5-8.