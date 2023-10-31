Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has picked up international sales for Sean Mathias’ contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, starring Ian McKellen, and produced by the late Bill Kenwright.

Kenwright, who died last week aged 78, produced through his UK outfit BK Studios.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will release theatrically in the UK in early 2024.

Mathias, whose credits include Bent, has reimagined Shakespeare’s tragedy as a psychological thriller. McKellen plays Hamlet, a man who descends into madness as he seeks vengeance against his uncle for the alleged murder of his father.

McKellen first played Hamlet in 1971, before starring in an age-blind adaptation in 2021 at the Theatre Royal in Windsor, and again at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

McKellen stars alongside Frances Barber, Jonathan Hyde, Jenny Seagrove, Steven Berkoff and Francesca Annis. The film shot in every room of the Theatre Royal Windsor, standing in for Elsinore Castle.

David Gilbery and Naomi George executive produce.

”The beauty of this adaptation is that at its core, it’s a real fast-paced classic revenge thriller,” said Gilbery.