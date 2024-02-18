Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has acquired worldwide sales rights for six features including footballer documentary Defoe.

Directed by James Ross, Defoe follows now-retired football star Jermain Defoe as he re-evaluates his roots, career and controversies, and explores future ambitions.

The completed film includes interviews with Defoe’s colleagues including manager Harry Redknapp and teammates Peter Crouch and Joe Cole.

Sales are underway on Defoe at this week’s EFM where Kaleidoscope is screening three completed acquisitions.

Andrew Gallimore’s One Night In Millstreet revisits the 1990s boxing match that saw Irish underdog Steve Collins dethrone world champion Chris Eubank.

The film won the audience award at Cork International Film Festival last year, and best documentary at Irish Film Festival London. Kaleidoscope has worldwide rights excluding UK & Ireland.

Festive romantic comedy Feather Christmas follows a single dad for whom new love blossoms when an ailing chicken arrives at his home animal sanctuary. Lucy Rachel Turner directed the film with production from Manchester’s EMRJ Entertainment.

Helena Coan’s The Lie is a true-crime documentary re-examining the murder of 21-year-old British backpacker Grace millane in Auckland, New Zealand. Kaleidoscope has world rights excluding North America, Australia & New Zealand, and UK & Ireland.

Also completed is UK crime comedy London Tales: Fall Of The Roman Empire from director Michael Head with a cast including John Hannah, Frank Harper, Alan Ford, and Adam Deacon.

Kaleidoscope has also picked up Stuart Brennan’s action-fantasy epic Warlord, currently in post-production. From the producers of Assassin’s Guild, the film follows a youngster who seeks out reclusive elves for help in freeing the ancient city of Lloris from a merciless sheriff.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will distribute Warlord, London Tales, Feather Christmas and Defoe in UK-Ireland, with the latter in March 2025.

“We hope buyers enjoy our selection of films and we look forward to discussing with them in earnest during the market,” said Spencer Pollard, CEO of Kaleidoscope Entertainment.