MetFilm Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Milad Alami’s Opponent, which plays in the main Crystal Globe competition this week at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF).

The second feature from Iranian director Alami, Opponent follows a man who breaks a promise to his wife and joins a local wrestling club, after the family have fled Iran for northern Sweden.

The film debuted in Panorama at the 2023 Berlinale, going on to win a special jury prize in competition at Seattle International Film Festival in May.

A Separation star Payman Maadi plays the lead role, with castmates including marall Nasiri, Bjorn Elgerd and Ardalan Esmaili.

It is produced by Annika Rogell for Tangy film production; Indie Sales is handling worldwide sales on the film.

Alami previously directed romantic drama The Charmer starring Esmaili, which debuted at San Sebastian in 2017.

MetFilm’s current slate includes Louis Garrel’s The Innocent, Vinay Shukla’s documentary While We Watched and Anthony Chen’s Drift.