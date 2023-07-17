Italy-based sales agency TVCO has acquired worldwide rights to Michele Jacob’s debut feature The Lost Children.

The fantasy title premiered as the opening film of the Proxima competition at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this month.

The Lost Children follows a 10-year-old girl and her three siblings who find themselves abandoned in an old house, where they realise they must take care of themselves amidst mysterious monsters and tunnels where time is lost.

Belgian filmmaker Jacob previously made 2020 short July 96, which played at Palm Springs and Moscow International Film Festival.

The Lost Children is produced by Sebastian Schelenz for Belgium’s Velvet Films, which recently made Maryam Touzani’s Cannes 2022 title The Blue Caftan.