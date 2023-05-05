Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) will present an honorary award to Russell Crowe at its 57th edition, for which the festival trailer will feature former honoree Johnny Depp.

Australian actor Crowe will receive the Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, an honorary award previously presented to Robert DeNiro, Helen Mirren, Julianne Moore and last year’s recipient Geoffrey Rush.

Crowe will also play at the festival’s opening ceremony on Friday, June 30 with his band Indoor Garden Party. The festival will play a 20-year anniversary screening of Peter Weir’s Master And Commander: The Far Side Of the World, which won two Oscars from 10 nominations, and which secured Crowe a Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

Depp will feature in the 2023 festival trailer; Karlovy Vary festival trailers typically feature prominent festival guests from previous editions, including Mirren, Jude Law and Harvey Keitel.

The US actor was the focus of a contentious tribute from the festival in 2021, when he presented screenings of Julien Temple’s documentary Crock Of Gold and Andrew Levitas’ Minamata.

The 2023 KVIFF will run from June 30 to July 8; it will feature a retrospective of films from Iran, plus a further honorary award for Czech actress Daniela Kolarova.