Viggo Mortensen, Clive Owen and Daniel Brühl will each receive the President’s Award at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), which runs from June 28-July 6.

Actor-director Mortensen’s second outing as a director, The Dead Don’t Hurt, plays as the opening film of this year’s festival. The film world premiered at Toronto last year and follows on from his acclaimed 2020 feature directing debut Falling. The Dead Don’t Hurt’s premiere comes ahead of its July 4 theatrical launch in the Czech Republic through Aerofilms.

British actor Clive Owen will receive the President’s Award at KVIFF’s closing ceremony. The festival is screening Mike Nichols’s 2004 feature Closer, starring Owen, for which the actor earned a Bafta and Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, German actor, director and producer, Daniel Brühl will present his 2021 directorial debut Next Door at Karlovy Vary.

Other guests at this year’s festival include director and producer Stephen Soderbergh who will be in town to present two of his films, Kafka and Mr. Kneff, which are being shown as part of Karlovy Vary’s Kafka retrospective

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Nicole Holofcener will also attend KVIFF to introduce three films from career, Please Give, Enough Said and You Hurt My Feelings.

Michel Franco, Juho Kuosmanen, Sergei Loznitsa, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Daniele Luchetti, and Ti West will also present their latest films to Karlovy Vary audiences.

Mexican filmmaker Franco will hold a masterclass at KVIFF for the ten participants selected for the EFP Future Frames talent initiative.