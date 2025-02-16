Kate Winslet is in preproduction on her feature directorial debut Goodbye June, which is set to shoot in the UK for Netflix and Working Title Films.

Goodbye June is based on a script by Winslet’s son Joe Anders, and will star Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Winslet and Helen Mirren.

Winslet is also producing the film with Kate Solomon, with Working Title as executive producers.

The film is a contemporary fictional drama about a fractured group of siblings who pull together under sudden and trying circumstances.

Winslet is set to attend the Bafta Film Awards today (February 16), where she is nominated alongside Solomon for outstanding British film as producers of Lee. Winslet also stars in the film as photojournalist Lee Miller.

Anders, Winslet’s son from her marriage to Sam Mendes, has acting credits including the lead in Julia Jackman’s 2023 feature Bonus Track for Sky, and small roles in Lee and Mendes’ 1917.

Upcoming Netflix UK features include Tom Harper’s Peaky Blinders film, which wrapped production in December.