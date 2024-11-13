Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has reported brisk sales at last week’s AFM on the crime thriller Desert Dawn starring Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet from Twilight.

Deals have closed in Australia & New Zealand (Rialto), Latin America (A2), Germany (Tiberius), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), France (Program Store), Benelux (Amazon), Eastern Europe (Daro), Russia/CIS (Filmster), Middle East (Eagle Films), Taiwan (AV Jet), and India and airlines (Pictureworks).

Desert Dawn centres on a new small-town sheriff (Lutz) and his resentful deputy (Gigandet) who get entangled in a web of lies and corruption involving shady businessmen and a cartel while investigating the murder of a mysterious woman.

Rounding out the cast are Chad Michael Collins, Helena Haro, Texas Battle, Guillermo Iván, and Niko Foster.

Marty Murray directed from an original screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters while Elias Axume produced for Premiere Entertainment and Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films, alongside HemDee Kiwanuka.

As previously announced, Saban Films will distribute in North America and the UK.

The leads reunite for the first time since they appeared in Twilight. Lutz has gone on to star in films such as The Legend Of Hercules, The Expendables 3, and Immortals, while Gigandet’s credits include Never Back Down, Burlesque, Priest, and The Magnificent Seven.

At last week’s AFM in Las Vegas, PEG introduced sales on the zombie film Outbreak starring Billy Burke, which Vertical Entertainment will distribute in the US; and crime comedy BFFs with an ensemble led by Adam Rifkin, Constantine Paraskevopoulos, Terrence Howard, and Taye Diggs.