Award-winning UK filmmaker Kevin Macdonald will mentor six up-and-coming filmmakers challenged with creating a micro-budget documentary in one day as part of the industry programme at next month’s 30th anniversary edtiion of the Sheffield DocFest (June 14-19) in the UK.

The industy programme will also see the launch of the Open Assembly of the Documentary Film Council (DFC), a new sector-wide body for the UK documentary film industry.

Further highlights include a ‘meet the broadcasters’ session with BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky as well as a ‘meet the streamers’ session with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney.

Sheffield will also hold four pitching sessions: The Whicker’s Pitch with a £100,000 funding award; the Channel 4 First Cut Pitch with a prize of a 60-minute commission film and a month’s fully-paid development and mentorship with an indie; the BBC Storyville Development Pitch with a £3,000 prize for the chosen project; and the Podcast Pitch.

The Doc/Fest line-up was announced earlier this month and includes the world premeire of Chris Smith’s Wham!.