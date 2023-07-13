Kevin Spacey has appeared in the witness dock for the first time at his UK trial for sexual offences today (July 13).

At London’s Southwark Crown Court, the Oscar-winning actor was responding to claims by his first alleged victim, a driver, that he sexually assaulted him several times in the early 2000s.

Spacey said the pair had a “flirtatious” relationship and that he touched the man in “romantic” and intimate ways, but added: “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle… and it was, in my mind, romantic.”

Spacey added he stopped the relationship because the man said he did not want to go further. “I respected that,” he added.

Answering claims made against him by an aspiring actor that he was drugged and woke up with the star performing a sex act on him, Spacey said “none of that was true”.

The actor told the court he had a sexual encounter with the man, who later seemed “awkward”, in is London flat. “We had a consensual, I believe nice and lovely evening,” he said.

Spacey is accused of 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013. He denies all charges.

During proceedings, Spacey also discussed the civil case brought against him by Anthony Rapp in the US, which he won, and his coming out statement after these allegations were first made against him.

The trial continues.