Kevin Spacey is set to face a civil trial in the UK after being sued by a man who alleges he sexually assaulted him.

The trial will take place early next year. The man, who has been granted anonymity by the court, claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” as a result of the alleged sexual assault, according to US trade Variety.

Spacey denies the claims.

The man alleges the assault took place in August 2008, with the civil claim being filed in July 2022, and paused until the outcome of last year’s criminal trial.

In his criminal trial, the actor was found not guilty on nine charges at London’s Southwark Crown Court, including sexual assault, which were alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013 and related to four men.

A judge granted the man ‘judgment in default’ – a ruling in his favour without a trial – after Spacey’s lawyers failed to serve a defence to the lawsuit in time, earlier this year.

Spacey’s legal team – from prominent UK law firm Carter-Ruck – were required to file his defence following the conclusion of the criminal trial but failed to do so due to a “genuine error,” his barrister said in court.

Judge Jeremy Cook ruled in Spacey’s favour and overturned the judgment in default against the actor.

The news comes the day after more allegations against the American Beauty and House Of Cards actor surfaced in Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked.