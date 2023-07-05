A second accuser has been giving evidence in London’s Southwark Crown Court against US actor Kevin Spacey, who is on trial accused of 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, with the complainant saying he hoped coming forward might “help” others.

The complainant was answering questions via video link. He detailed meeting Spacey while drinking in a countryside pub and was later invited back, with other people, to a property the House Of Cards actor was staying in.

Here, the alleged incident took place, in which the second accuser accidentally let Spacey’s dog out of one of the rooms of the property. Spacey’s response was to gesture towards the complainant in a hugging motion, at which point Spacey kissed the man on the neck twice, and grabbed his crotch. The complainant’s father also gave evidence, who picked the man up in his car at 3am after the alleged incident, and confirmed his son was “very, very upset”.

As reported by Sky News, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, asked the accuser if he had made contact with Spacey through the actor’s website, with Gibbs stating the alleged victim sent an email sent to Spacey, asking the actor to get in touch and saying he was “willing to remove” himself from the court case. The man stated he did not recall sending an email.

The man said he thought his statement might “help” someone else, but didn’t expect it would go this far.

A third accuser’s police interview is also being played today to jurors, in which the third accuser recalls meeting Spacey at a celebrity event, who commented on the man’s genitalia and grabbed his crotch.

Spacey denies all charges.