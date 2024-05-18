Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness has landed top of Screen International’s Cannes jury grid with an average score of 2.4.

The triptych drama is the first film so far to receive a four (excellent), both from Le Meduza’s Anton Dolin and Screen’s own critic. Others were less convinced with Mathieu Macharet (France’s Le Monde) and Stephanie Zacharek (US Time) both giving it just one (poor).

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Lanthimos has proved divisive on the jury grid before, in 2017 with The Killing Of A Sacred Deer which scored a 1.9 overall including two fours and two zeros (bad). The previous year, Lanthimos competed with The Lobster scoring a more favourable 2.4.

In Kinds Of Kindness, the Greek director re-teams with the likes of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley while other cast include Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn.

Also arriving on the grid is Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometers To The End Of The World which scored an average of 2.3.

The Romanian family drama received four threes and four twos while Katja Nicodemus (Germany’s Die Zeit) gave it just one star. In the film, a gay teen goes on a journey of self-discovery after clashing with the conservative families of his Danube Delta community.

The grid’s final new addition was Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada with the lowest score so far of 1.7.

The US drama received four one stars and one zero while Justin Chang (LA Times), Macharet and Screen all gave it three stars. Two scores are outstanding.



This is Schrader’s third time on the jury grid following Patty Hearst in 1988 and Mishima in 1985. In Oh, Canada, Richard Gere plays a director who fled to Canada decades previously to avoid the Vietnam War draft.

Up next is Jia Zhangke’s Caught By The Tides and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.