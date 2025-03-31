Kinepolis and Imax Corporation have signed a multi-territory expansion of their global partnership that will bring nine additional Imax With Laser systems across Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Under the terms of the deal, announced on the first day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas (March 31-April 3), eight new locations will open before the end of 2025. The expansion marks the first time the parties have worked together on locations in the Netherlands, and will double Imax’s network with Kinepolis subsidiary MJR Cinemas in in the Metro Detroit area in Michigan.

The deal was struck with Belgium-based Kinepolis and its wholly-owned MJR Theatres and Landmark, which operates cinemas across several provinces in Canada.

The agreement will see Kinepolis nearly double the size of its Imax offering across Europe to 13 locations, with seven new sites in France (one), Belgium (one), Spain (two), and the Netherlands (three).

The parties struck a deal in 2023 for eight Imax locations and said most were installed that year. The expansion means Imax has tripled its network with Kinepolis since early 2023.

Imax partners with Kinepolis on 12 locations currently in operation across Belgium, France, Spain, Luxembourg, the United States, and Canada.

Upcoming Filmed for IMAX releases include Sinners, Thunderbolts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How To Train Your Dragon, Superman, and The Fantastic Four.