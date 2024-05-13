Worldwide box office May 10-12

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) $129m $129m $72.5m $72.5m 53 2. The Fall Guy (Universal) $23.1m $103.7m $9.4m $54m 81 3. The Garfield Movie (Sony) $11.8m $36m $11.8m $36m 22 4. Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (various) $9.5m $67.7m $9.5m $67.7m 3 5. Challengers (Warner Bros) $8.9m $68.7m $4.2m $30.6m 64 6. The Last Frenzy (various) $8.5m $71.2m $8.5m $71.7m 1 7. The Roundup: Punishment (various) $6.7m $63.3m $6.5m $62.6m 1 8. Un P’tit Truc En Plus (Pandis) $6.6m $16.7m $6.6m $16.7m 11 9. Tarot (Sony) $6.5m $20.2m $3m $8.2m 36 10. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) $6.3m $558.7m $3.8m $366.9m 79

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Apes’ sequel matches most recent entry in franchise

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes – the first big franchise film of this year’s summer movie season – has launched with an estimated $129m globally: $56.5m in North America, and $72.5m for international.

The North American number is almost identical to the opening session for the last Apes film: War For The Planet Of The Apes debuted domestically with $56.3m in 2017.

Previously, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes began in North America in 2014 with $72.6m, and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes kicked off with $54.8m in 2011.

Globally, numbers are skewed by changes in the China market, where US studio films are not currently matching the success of five or 10 years ago. Disney characterises Kingdom…’s launch as on par with the opening for the second most-successful film in the series (2017’s War…), if China is excluded.

The new film’s top five international markets so far are China (an estimated $11.4m), France ($7.1m), Mexico ($6.4m), UK/Ireland ($4.8m) and South Korea ($3.2m). UK/Ireland has under-performed relative to Apes franchise history, and weather will have impacted – the territory experienced the hottest and sunniest weekend of the year so far.

In Europe, Kingdom… delivered an estimated $28.4m, and opened number one in all markets except Austria. In Asia, the number is $28.0m, with the film beaten by local titles in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. Latin America delivered an estimated $16.1m, with Kingdom… topping the chart in all markets. In Brazil, the estimated $2.6m debut is the biggest for any film so far in 2024.

Global box office for the film on IMAX is an estimated $13.2m – 10.2% of the total.

Directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner franchise), Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is effectively both a reboot of, and sequel to, the trilogy reboot of the 2010s, with the film’s timeline occurring 300 years after the events of War For The Planet Of The Apes.

War… grossed $490.7m including $112.2m in China according to Box Office Mojo. Best outcome so far was for the second in that trilogy, Dawn…, with $710.6m including $107.4m in China. Rise… grossed $481.8m globally including $30.8m in China.

‘The Fall Guy’ hits $104m in second session

Universal’s The Fall Guy eroded by 51% in North America for its second weekend of play, and 54% in 78 holdover international markets. David Leitch’s romantic action comedy also opened in two new markets, Greece and Cyprus.

After two weekends of release, totals are $49.7m for North America and $54.0m for international, combining to deliver $103.7m worldwide.

UK/Ireland remains the top international market, despite box office wilting in the summer heat at the weekend, and total to date there is $8.3m – above The Lost City and Leitch’s Bullet Train at the same point of release.

Australia comes next with $6.6m so far, ahead of Mexico ($3.6m), and France and Germany (both $3.4m).

Given a production budget reported around $130m, and also factoring in marketing costs, and revenue splits with theatres, The Fall Guy still has a long road ahead of it to reach profitability.

John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ launches in France and Belgium

Paramount’s IF failed to make Comscore’s worldwide top 10 chart for the weekend – but that’s understandable given release so far in just two early markets: France and Belgium. (The film also played weekend previews at the weekend, for example in UK/Ireland.)

The John Krasinski family film – themed around the imaginary friends created and then abandoned by children – debuted with an estimated $3.3m in France (where it’s named Blue & Compagnie) and $300,000 in Belgium.

In France, it was beaten not only by Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes but also by local comedy A Little Something Extra (aka Un P’tit Truc En Plus), which grossed an estimated $6.6m in its second session, earning eighth place in the worldwide weekend chart. Total after 12 days for the Pan Distribution release is $16.8m. Comedic actor Artus makes his directing debut with this comedy about a father and son seeking refuge from the police at a summer camp for young adults with disabilities – posing as a resident and his educator.

IF’s real box office test arrives this coming week, with the Paramount film expanding to 57 markets including North America, UK/Ireland, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Korea and Middle East region.

‘The Garfield Movie’ hits Germany in early rollout

Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment’s The Garfield Movie expanded from 18 first-wave international markets to 22, opening in Germany with an estimated $2.1m.

Drop in holdover markets was a mild 32%, and global total after two weekends of play is $36.0m. Mexico leads all markets with $12.5m so far, ahead of Spain on $3.6m.

The animation continues its rollout this week, hitting South Korea on Wednesday (May 15). To follow are key markets including Saudi Arabia (May 23), North America and UK/Ireland (May 24), Australia (May 30), France (July 17) and Japan (August 16).

In 2004, live-action comedy Garfield: The Movie grossed $203.2m worldwide: $75.4m in North America and $127.8m for international – with UK/Ireland, Spain, Germany, France, Mexico, Brazil and Australia leading the international pack. Breckin Meyer led the human cast, with Bill Murray voicing lasagne-loving cat Garfield.

In the Mark Dindal-directed The Garfield Movie, the voice cast is led by Chris Pratt and Samuel L Jackson.